Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN opened at $47.67 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.