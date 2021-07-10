Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,241 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 336.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

RHI opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

