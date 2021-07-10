Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 5,778 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.