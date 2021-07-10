Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,255 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,315 in the last quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

