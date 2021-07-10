Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

