Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 975.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

