Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

