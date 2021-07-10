Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 47,930 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

