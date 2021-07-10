Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.