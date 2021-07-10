Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.03. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 44,251 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $670,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.