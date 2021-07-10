Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley Buys 1,550 Shares

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,725.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ASG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,471,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.