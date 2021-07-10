Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after buying an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.48.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

