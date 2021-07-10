Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LIOPF stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

