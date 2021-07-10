Litecoin Cash Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.38 million and $1,839.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000277 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.66 or 0.99760709 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 731,111,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.