Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYG. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

