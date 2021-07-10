LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

