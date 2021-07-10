Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Tops $34.25 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and $94,954.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00395401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

