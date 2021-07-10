Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.71

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 178409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

