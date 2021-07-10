Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

