Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.29 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

