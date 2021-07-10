Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 price target (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.