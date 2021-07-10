Lunes Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,163.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $2,163.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

