MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 273,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 522.38 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.