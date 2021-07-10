Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

