Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $113,000 in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in SCVX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,516. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

