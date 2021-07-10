Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marqeta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

