Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,615 shares of company stock worth $73,726. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

