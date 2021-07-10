Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.56.

MMC stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

