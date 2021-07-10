Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $357.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

