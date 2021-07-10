MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $217,368.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $217,368.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00161856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,872.14 or 1.00079358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943944 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,011,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

