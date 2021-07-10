Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,096 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,390,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $372.94. 2,404,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

