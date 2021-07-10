Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. Matson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.730 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MATX stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.80.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

