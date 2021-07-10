Maxim Group Boosts Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $150.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $125.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

