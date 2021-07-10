MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

