Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 4,827,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,510. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

