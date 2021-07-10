MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

