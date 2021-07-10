MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
