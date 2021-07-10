Megacoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $331,707.76 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00398064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,565,263 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

