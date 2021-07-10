Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments stock opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of C$5.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The firm has a market cap of C$446.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.