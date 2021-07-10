Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.