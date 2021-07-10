Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Meta Financial Group worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.