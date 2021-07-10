Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $35.06 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00008751 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $35.06 million and approximately $96,359.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,203,083 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,709 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

