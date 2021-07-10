Michael Arntz Sells 4,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
