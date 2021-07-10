Michael Arntz Sells 4,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

