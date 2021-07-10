Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACVA opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

