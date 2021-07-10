Micromines Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $45,626.24 and $1,068.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

