Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,686,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $869,276,000 after acquiring an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.