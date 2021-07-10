Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $747,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 255,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

