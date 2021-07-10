Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 38,310 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 88.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,310 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Paychex by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,670. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

