Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $144.72

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $144.72 or 0.00429655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.68 million and $28,224.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00161568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.22 or 1.00220411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00958843 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,764 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

