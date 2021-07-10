Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

