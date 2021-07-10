MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

